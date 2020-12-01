The Unilever Group [UN] is 5.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Unilever Group [NYSE: UN] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Unilever to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins.

Unilever announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a U.S.-based Vitamin, Mineral & Supplement company.

Based in Los Angeles, SmartyPants Vitamins was founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Courtney Nichols Gould and Gordon Gould, who set out to create a comprehensive supplement made from premium ingredients to support the wellbeing needs of children and adults.

A sum of 3585467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. The Unilever Group shares reached a high of $61.28 and dropped to a low of $60.07 until finishing in the latest session at $60.50.

The one-year UN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.03. The average equity rating for UN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Unilever Group [UN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UN shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Unilever Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Unilever Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Unilever Group is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.04.

UN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Unilever Group [UN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, UN shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.71 for The Unilever Group [UN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 59.28 for the last single week of trading, and 55.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Unilever Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Unilever Group [UN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. The Unilever Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for UN is now 25.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Unilever Group [UN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.76. Additionally, UN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 177.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Unilever Group [UN] managed to generate an average of $37,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

UN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Unilever Group go to 4.00%.

The Unilever Group [UN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,789 million, or 9.40% of UN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,244,638, which is approximately -2.782% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; GARDNER RUSSO & GARDNER LLC, holding 11,668,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.94 million in UN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $623.05 million in UN stock with ownership of nearly -17.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Unilever Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in The Unilever Group [NYSE:UN] by around 4,477,540 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 12,417,472 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 111,856,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,751,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,365 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 943,445 shares during the same period.