SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] moved up 41.39: Why It’s Important

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 55.71%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that SuperCom Secures a New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Wisconsin.

After successful live offender pilot, SuperCom secures new contract for the PureTrack GPS tracking platform.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IOT and Cybersecurity sectors, has secured a contract to provide its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) suite in Wisconsin.

Over the last 12 months, SPCB stock rose by 68.06%. The average equity rating for SPCB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.36 million, with 17.32 million shares outstanding and 11.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 500.60K shares, SPCB stock reached a trading volume of 45033044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2015, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

SPCB Stock Performance Analysis:

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.71. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.61 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8290, while it was recorded at 0.9266 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0525 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SuperCom Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -31.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.23. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$95,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SPCB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuperCom Ltd. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCB.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.50% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,480,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 445,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in SPCB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.46 million in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly -11.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 2,014,559 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 123,378 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 534,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,672,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,183 shares during the same period.