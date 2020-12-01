Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] moved up 5.43: Why It’s Important

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.65%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Slack Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Slack will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

To access the conference call, participants need to register in advance online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5993745. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

Over the last 12 months, WORK stock rose by 87.91%. The one-year Slack Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.88. The average equity rating for WORK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.48 billion, with 564.35 million shares outstanding and 478.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.93M shares, WORK stock reached a trading volume of 70390441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $31.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on WORK stock. On October 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WORK shares from 30 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

WORK Stock Performance Analysis:

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.65. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 60.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.20 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.81, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 28.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Slack Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

WORK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Slack Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WORK.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,389 million, or 87.10% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 65,857,099, which is approximately 1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 61,997,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in WORK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.61 billion in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 15.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 115,822,756 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 57,629,114 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 255,391,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,843,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,200,570 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 20,470,030 shares during the same period.