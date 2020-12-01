Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] Is Currently 17.68 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SAMA] gained 17.68% or 1.84 points to close at $12.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4925714 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves International Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended to the date hereof, the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the special meeting of SAMA stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Clever Leaves pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves.

SAMA has mailed the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the special meeting of SAMA’s stockholders, which will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

It opened the trading session at $10.46, the shares rose to $12.64 and dropped to $10.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAMA points out that the company has recorded 16.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 140.42K shares, SAMA reached to a volume of 4925714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SAMA stock

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.33. With this latest performance, SAMA shares gained by 20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.82 for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SAMA is now -0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA] managed to generate an average of $453,068 per employee.Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [SAMA]

There are presently around $151 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAMA stocks are: FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,613,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.68% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.6 million in SAMA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $14.83 million in SAMA stock with ownership of nearly 100.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SAMA] by around 4,041,281 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,993,694 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,264,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,299,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAMA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,328 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,364,741 shares during the same period.