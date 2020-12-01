ROTH Capital lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.22. The company report on November 23, 2020 that INOVIO Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for INO-3107, its DNA Medicine to Treat a Rare Disease Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases and cancer, announced it has dosed its first subject with DNA medicine INO-3107 in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP).

RRP is a rare disease caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) types 6 and 11 infections, a condition that causes non-cancerous tumor growths leading to life-threatening airway obstructions. The disease is currently incurable and is mostly treated by surgery, which temporarily restores the airway. The majority of tumors are recurring, necessitating repeated surgery and severely impacting the quality of life for those living with the disease. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted INO-3107 Orphan Drug Designation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23064010 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.86%.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.75 billion, with 169.41 million shares outstanding and 166.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.20M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 23064010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 835.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 384.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.82, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2855.31. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2902.75.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -122.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -127.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,896.79. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,836.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$615,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $744 million, or 36.70% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,712,189, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,350,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.26 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $97.78 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 13.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 9,211,415 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 4,937,525 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 46,729,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,878,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,171 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,460 shares during the same period.