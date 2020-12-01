Raymond James slashes price target on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] – find out why.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.53 during the day while it closed the day at $3.42. The company report on November 23, 2020 that VBI Vaccines Announces Submission of Marketing Authorization Application for 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine to the European Medicines Agency.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate, seeking approval for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults.

“We believe our 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine has the potential to be an important intervention in the fight to eliminate Hepatitis B infections and this MAA submission is a significant milestone for the product and VBI more generally,” said Jeff Baxter, President & CEO. “We are committed to working collaboratively with the EMA throughout the regulatory process to provide access to this vaccine in Europe. As part of the global commercialization strategy for this vaccine, we also remain on track to submit the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the next couple of weeks.”.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock has also gained 24.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VBIV stock has declined by -19.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.30% and gained 148.19% year-on date.

The market cap for VBIV stock reached $791.85 million, with 231.20 million shares outstanding and 161.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 22986982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 538.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00.

VBIV stock trade performance evaluation

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.55. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 37.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $432 million, or 57.76% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.52% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,560,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.57 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41.88 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -6.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 33,512,604 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 5,918,229 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 86,757,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,188,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,688,245 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,766 shares during the same period.