OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] is -42.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.43 during the day while it closed the day at $1.41. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Q4 2020 net revenue increased 25% to $20.4 million from $16.3 million in Q4 2019.

Q4 2020 gross revenue increased 32% to $25.4 million from $19.2 million in Q4 2019.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 25.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGI stock has inclined by 11.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.67% and lost -42.45% year-on date.

The market cap for OGI stock reached $327.24 million, with 232.09 million shares outstanding and 194.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 31958952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.89. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2032, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5160 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.10 and a Gross Margin at -34.24. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.82.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -20.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.16. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$12,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 14.13% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,011,805, which is approximately 57.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,529,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in OGI stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $1.07 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly -37.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 7,545,612 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,127,216 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 14,340,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,013,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,667 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,078,325 shares during the same period.