Oppenheimer lifts Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] gained 17.23% on the last trading session, reaching $3.47 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Evogene Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Evogene Ltd. represents 35.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $123.45 million with the latest information. EVGN stock price has been found in the range of $2.95 to $3.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, EVGN reached a trading volume of 2235073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 153.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.61. With this latest performance, EVGN shares gained by 16.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3019.92 and a Gross Margin at -312.08. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.31.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$451,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evogene Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]

There are presently around $30 million, or 23.96% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,618,845, which is approximately 1068.615% of the company’s market cap and around 18.12% of the total institutional ownership; WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,757,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.57 million in EVGN stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.14 million in EVGN stock with ownership of nearly 29.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evogene Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ:EVGN] by around 4,582,027 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 2,254,339 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,672,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,508,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,669 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,485 shares during the same period.