Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Revenue clocked in at $20.06 billion, down -61.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price plunged by -4.83 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced its third quarter 2020 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

A sum of 30891760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.45M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $16.55 and dropped to a low of $15.72 until finishing in the latest session at $15.76.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.8. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.83. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 72.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.02 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OXY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,926 million, or 68.90% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 121,309,016, which is approximately -1.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92,874,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $1.4 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 40,292,073 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 56,472,871 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 533,062,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,827,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,426,690 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 17,363,143 shares during the same period.