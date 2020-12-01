Oblong Inc. [OBLG] moved up 133.42: Why It’s Important

Oblong Inc. [AMEX: OBLG] jumped around 5.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.50 at the close of the session, up 133.42%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Oblong Reports 16% Sequential Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Sales of Mezzanine Products Increase 202% Sequentially to $1.1 Million.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Gross Margin Improves Sequentially from 40% to 51%.

Oblong Inc. stock is now 583.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OBLG Stock saw the intraday high of $12.25 and lowest of $4.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.90, which means current price is +991.95% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 140.98K shares, OBLG reached a trading volume of 4894099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oblong Inc. [OBLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oblong Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has OBLG stock performed recently?

Oblong Inc. [OBLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 186.14. With this latest performance, OBLG shares gained by 163.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 772.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 698.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.55 for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Oblong Inc. [OBLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Oblong Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Oblong Inc. [OBLG]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.00% of OBLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBLG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 185,401, which is approximately 56.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 34,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in OBLG stocks shares; and CARDAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in OBLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Oblong Inc. [AMEX:OBLG] by around 90,082 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,992 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 155,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,071 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,992 shares during the same period.