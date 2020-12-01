Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $2.50

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] price plunged by -2.09 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 30, 2020 that INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2020) – The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NAK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Northern Dynasty was issued a record of decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on November 25, 2020. The Company was denied permits related to the Pebble project, its proposed mine in Alaska. The regulator noted that the Company’s “compensatory mitigation plan” as submitted was “non-compliant,” and found the project “not in the public interest.” Based on this news, shares of Northern Dynasty fell by 50% on the same day.

A sum of 42560482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.93M shares. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.39 and dropped to a low of $0.36 until finishing in the latest session at $0.37.

The average equity rating for NAK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

NAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.02. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -60.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.71 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9424, while it was recorded at 0.5593 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0020 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 21,591,412, which is approximately 47.827% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND, LP, holding 18,314,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.76 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $3.73 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 33.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 36,402,688 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,853,178 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 26,640,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,896,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,481,194 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,054,346 shares during the same period.