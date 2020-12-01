Morgan Stanley slashes price target on The Macerich Company [MAC] – find out why.

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] traded at a low on 11/27/20, posting a -0.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.85. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Macerich Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3164710 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Macerich Company stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.02%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $1.76 billion, with 149.63 million shares outstanding and 149.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 3164710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $10.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.81. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 66.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.88 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.67. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $145,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $1,380 million, or 93.80% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,562,964, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,085,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.23 million in MAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $176.48 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -17.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 9,019,658 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 18,225,415 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 99,974,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,219,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,973 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,962,072 shares during the same period.