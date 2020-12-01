Maxim Group lifts Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] traded at a high on 11/30/20, posting a 19.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.33. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Adial Pharmaceuticals Lead Drug Candidate AD04 for Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder Featured on Multiple Television News Outlets.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, reports that its lead drug candidate, AD04, a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes, has been featured on multiple television news outlets.

One of these segments, entitled, “Pill may be able help those addicted to alcohol control cravings,” aired on dozens of local TV stations throughout the country: https://local12.com/health/medical-edge-reports/pill-may-be-able-help-those-addicted-to-alcohol-control-cravings-cincinnati.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2523671 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for ADIL stock reached $32.13 million, with 13.65 million shares outstanding and 11.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 2523671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has ADIL stock performed recently?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.68. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 30.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -142.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$2,147,857 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings analysis for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

Insider trade positions for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.80% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 205,684, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 196,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in ADIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.22 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly 121.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 110,550 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 236,112 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 334,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,471 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.