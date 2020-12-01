Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 42.14M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.94%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Naked Brand Group Limited Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period, or until May 24, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).

Additional Nasdaq Compliance Period.

Over the last 12 months, NAKD stock dropped by -93.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.14 million, with 234.00 million shares outstanding and 41.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.16M shares, NAKD stock reached a trading volume of 150795126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

NAKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.94. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 157.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1140, while it was recorded at 0.1962 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4238 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Naked Brand Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 175,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $13000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,212,248 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 212,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 82,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,342,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,515 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 212,579 shares during the same period.