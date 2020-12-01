Market cap of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] reaches 528.04M – now what?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: APXT] gained 7.82% on the last trading session, reaching $15.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (“APXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. (“AvePoint”), a privately held data management firm. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “AVPT.” The transaction values the combined company at an equity value of approximately $2 billion.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation represents 44.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $528.04 million with the latest information. APXT stock price has been found in the range of $14.42 to $17.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, APXT reached a trading volume of 22316102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for APXT stock

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.84. With this latest performance, APXT shares gained by 50.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.87 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT] managed to generate an average of $450,405 per employee.Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [APXT]

37 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ:APXT] by around 7,876,391 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 6,914,684 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,734,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,525,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APXT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,616 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,912,212 shares during the same period.