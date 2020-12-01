Market Analysts see Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] closed the trading session at $6.49 on 11/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.40, while the highest price level was $6.54. The company report on November 24, 2020 that SportsGrid Radio Channel to Launch on SiriusXM January 7.

SportsGrid Radio and SiriusXM announced that they are teaming up to launch the SportsGrid Radio Channel on SiriusXM on January 7, 2021. SiriusXM subscribers nationwide will have access to SportsGrid’s real-time sports news, statistics, odds, and lines, along with live expert analysis. The SportsGrid Radio channel will be available to SiriusXM subscribers 24 hours a day 7 days a week on SiriusXM radios (channel 204) in their cars or anywhere with the SiriusXM app. SportsGrid Radio will be replacing the VSiN channel, which will air on SiriusXM until December 31.

SportsGrid Radio will feature a team of on-air personalities including Scott Ferrall, Gabe Morency, Ariel Epstein, and Jared Smith along with expert contributors and guest analysts. The channel streams live from the state-of-the-art production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsGrid’s real-time reporting includes the daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, news and more across pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.23 percent and weekly performance of 1.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.34M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 23634339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SIRI stock trade performance evaluation

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.09 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.78 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +43.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 27.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.47. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 15.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,424 million, or 16.40% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 116,631,090, which is approximately -8.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 78,488,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.39 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $324.5 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 74,426,352 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 146,302,562 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 460,861,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,590,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,092,650 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 19,735,563 shares during the same period.