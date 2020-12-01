Market Analysts see MOGU Inc. [MOGU] gaining to $3.40. Time to buy?

MOGU Inc. [NYSE: MOGU] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -15.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31. The company report on November 30, 2020 that MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Live Video Broadcast (“LVB”) Business Maintains Robust Growth Momentum with GMV Increasing 42.2% YoY in the Second quarter.

LVB GMV for the Second quarter Accounted for 74.4% of total GMV.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1403022 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MOGU Inc. stands at 17.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.19%.

The market cap for MOGU stock reached $260.68 million, with 109.14 million shares outstanding and 96.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 218.12K shares, MOGU reached a trading volume of 1403022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MOGU Inc. [MOGU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOGU shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOGU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for MOGU Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2019, representing the official price target for MOGU Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MOGU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MOGU Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has MOGU stock performed recently?

MOGU Inc. [MOGU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, MOGU shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

MOGU Inc. [MOGU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MOGU Inc. [MOGU] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. MOGU Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -266.20.

Return on Total Capital for MOGU is now -22.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MOGU Inc. [MOGU] managed to generate an average of -$351,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.MOGU Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MOGU Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOGU.

Insider trade positions for MOGU Inc. [MOGU]

Positions in MOGU Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in MOGU Inc. [NYSE:MOGU] by around 2,759,663 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,762,035 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 23,308,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,830,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,745,803 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056 shares during the same period.