Market Analysts see GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] loss -12.66% on the last trading session, reaching $22.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Coconut Software first to offer Reserve with Google to Canadian Financial Institutions.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ – Coconut Software, the leading customer engagement platform for financial services, is excited to announce further growth in their partnership with Google. This partnership will allow banking customers in both Canada and the U.S. to book appointments with their financial institution directly through Google. Coconut Software is the first to provide this offering to Canadian financial institutions.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Reserve with Google is an innovative feature that allows individuals to book appointments with a business directly through Google Search, Google Maps, or Google Assistant.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. represents 19.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $421.44 million with the latest information. GP stock price has been found in the range of $20.70 to $24.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, GP reached a trading volume of 2484469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.29.

Trading performance analysis for GP stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, GP shares gained by 142.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1030.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1201.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.21, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.82 and a Gross Margin at -7.78. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.32.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -67.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.81. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]

There are presently around $38 million, or 10.03% of GP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GP stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,376,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.14% of the total institutional ownership; AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 90,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in GP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.98 million in GP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ:GP] by around 1,715,714 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,715,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,714 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.