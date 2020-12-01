Market Analysts see General Electric Company [GE] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.39 during the day while it closed the day at $10.18. The company report on November 29, 2020 that GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions at #RSNA2020, Helping Shape Future of Healthcare in the COVID Era.

GE Healthcare unveiled a slate of new intelligently efficient solutions to help clinicians solve ’s two-part challenge of delivering high quality care while managing greater capacity and workflow issues, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19. Building on continuing investments in innovation and digital health momentum, GE Healthcare is expanding its AI offerings and Edison ecosystem, and also introducing breakthrough imaging innovations that will help shape the future of healthcare.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for an adaptable and digitized healthcare system that empowers clinicians with next generation tools which would have otherwise taken years to develop and adopt quickly, accelerating changes that would have otherwise taken years to adopt,” said Kieran Murphy, president & CEO, GE Healthcare. “At GE Healthcare, we remain committed to driving innovation to achieve precision health and improve lives. This includes continued investment in our Edison intelligence portfolio, and also development of new imaging technologies to modernize standards of care.”.

General Electric Company stock has also gained 4.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has inclined by 60.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.40% and lost -8.78% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $90.03 billion, with 8.76 billion shares outstanding and 8.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.97M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 124725937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Argus kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.43.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 38.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.97 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.44.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 332.12. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $2,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Electric Company [GE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to -4.79%.