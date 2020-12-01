Market Analysts see Autohome Inc. [ATHM] gaining to $117.60. Time to buy?

Autohome Inc. [NYSE: ATHM] slipped around -11.47 points on Monday, while shares priced at $94.42 at the close of the session, down -10.83%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) (“Autohome” or the “Company”), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights[1].

Autohome Inc. stock is now 18.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATHM Stock saw the intraday high of $99.25 and lowest of $94.055 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.92, which means current price is +58.58% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 357.39K shares, ATHM reached a trading volume of 2143380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autohome Inc. [ATHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHM shares is $99.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Autohome Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Autohome Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autohome Inc. is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.30.

How has ATHM stock performed recently?

Autohome Inc. [ATHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, ATHM shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Autohome Inc. [ATHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.50, while it was recorded at 100.46 for the last single week of trading, and 84.99 for the last 200 days.

Autohome Inc. [ATHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autohome Inc. [ATHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.75 and a Gross Margin at +86.10. Autohome Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.00.

Return on Total Capital for ATHM is now 21.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.04. Additionally, ATHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autohome Inc. [ATHM] managed to generate an average of $110,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Autohome Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Autohome Inc. [ATHM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autohome Inc. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autohome Inc. go to 1.91%.

Insider trade positions for Autohome Inc. [ATHM]

Positions in Autohome Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Autohome Inc. [NYSE:ATHM] by around 5,965,092 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,908,603 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 55,511,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,384,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,564 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,463 shares during the same period.