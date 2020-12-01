Market Analysts see Appian Corporation [APPN] gaining to $84. Time to buy?

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -27.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $140.00. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Appian Connected Claims Solution Available in AWS Marketplace.

Configurable, low-code Appian Connected Claims can be deployed in weeks to improve customer experience, optimize processes, and compliment core modernization strategies.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced that Appian Connected Claims is now available in AWS Marketplace. Appian Connected Claims is designed to reduce the operational complexity of insurance claims and deliver real-time, full visibility into the claims lifecycle. It is a suite of integrated, modular, and configurable applications built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7520736 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Appian Corporation stands at 23.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.41%.

The market cap for APPN stock reached $8.85 billion, with 69.92 million shares outstanding and 37.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 910.15K shares, APPN reached a trading volume of 7520736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Appian Corporation [APPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $79.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 15.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

How has APPN stock performed recently?

Appian Corporation [APPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 113.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.12, while it was recorded at 155.72 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Appian Corporation [APPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Appian Corporation [APPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

Insider trade positions for Appian Corporation [APPN]

There are presently around $4,343 million, or 86.60% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 8,059,473, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,900,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.05 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $471.93 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly -0.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 3,765,533 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 1,301,788 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 25,952,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,019,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,601 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 683,209 shares during the same period.