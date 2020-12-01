Loop Capital lifts American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 0.05 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 25, 2020 that American Eagle Outfitters Reports Third Quarter Results.

Aerie’s momentum continues, posting 34% revenue growth and record profitsDigital revenue increased 29%, with Aerie growing 83% and AE up 11%Gross profit rate expanded, fueled by greater full-price selling across brandsPositive cash flow further strengthened financial health, ending with $692 million in cashAEO well-positioned for holiday season.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) reported operating income of $96 million for the 13 weeks ended October 31, 2020, compared to $103 million for the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019. Adjusted operating income of $103 million this year excluded $7 million of expenses primarily related to COVID-19 protocols.

A sum of 3168473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.58M shares. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares reached a high of $18.74 and dropped to a low of $18.18 until finishing in the latest session at $18.50.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.22. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $19.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AEO stock. On October 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 10 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 35.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.05 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.16, while it was recorded at 17.98 for the last single week of trading, and 11.70 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 0.77%.

There are presently around $3,560 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,504,789, which is approximately -7.683% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,154,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.36 million in AEO stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $222.0 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 9.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 45,083,525 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 34,954,664 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 112,412,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,450,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,532,960 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,529,877 shares during the same period.