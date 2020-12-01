Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Stock trading around $14.38 per share: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] closed the trading session at $14.38 on 11/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.30, while the highest price level was $14.675. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Kinder Morgan Issues 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Report Expands on Methane Emissions Reductions, Community Relations and Biodiversity Programs.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced the publication of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report builds on our vision as a company to deliver energy to improve lives and create a better world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.07 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.47M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 36125838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KMI shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KMI stock trade performance evaluation

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.05%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,311 million, or 62.60% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,002,786, which is approximately -0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,634,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 76,069,416 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 93,781,549 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 1,242,628,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,412,479,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,644,497 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 9,072,494 shares during the same period.