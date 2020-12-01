Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] is 247.06% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] slipped around -0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.49 at the close of the session, down -13.24%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announced that it entered into a binding term sheet (the “Biding Term Sheet”) with Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) (“Haitaoche”) on November 3, 2020 and that it has made certain changes to its senior management team.

Binding Term Sheet with Haitaoche.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is now 247.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KXIN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.30 and lowest of $6.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.40, which means current price is +1,522.09% above from all time high which was touched on 10/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.33M shares, KXIN reached a trading volume of 1890968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

How has KXIN stock performed recently?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, KXIN shares gained by 73.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 685.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 363.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.41 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at -1.64. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.78.

Return on Total Capital for KXIN is now -51.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$165,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 513.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.70% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: CSS LLC/IL with ownership of 140,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in KXIN stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.55 million in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 112,296 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 69,397 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 224,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,296 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69,397 shares during the same period.