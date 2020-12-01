Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved down -12.79: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] closed the trading session at $32.17 on 11/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.36, while the highest price level was $34.56. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Jumia Announces “at the market offering” Sales Agreement with Citi.

Jumia Technologies AG (“Jumia”), the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced that it had entered into an “at the market offering” sales agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citi”) for an aggregate 7,969,984 of Jumia’s ADSs. Jumia intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. The amount of net proceeds will depend upon the market price at which the ADSs are sold.

A shelf registration statement was previously filed with the SEC and declared effective by the SEC on July 30, 2020. A prospectus supplement adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus and has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement) for more complete information about the Company, the at the market offering and the risks the Company currently is facing. You may obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jumia, Citi or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus and the prospectus supplement if you request them by writing to Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; (Tel: 800-831-9146).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 378.01 percent and weekly performance of 30.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 539.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 86.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 250.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.56M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 33155113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.03. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 86.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 539.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 413.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 33.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.78 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.32.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -184.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.02. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$60,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $770 million, or 30.20% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,017,500, which is approximately -2.409% of the company’s market cap and around 18.02% of the total institutional ownership; AXA S.A., holding 5,279,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.85 million in JMIA stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $52.58 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly 34.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 10,491,340 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,527,785 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,910,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,929,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,438,995 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 503,734 shares during the same period.