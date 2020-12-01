Jefferies slashes price target on CureVac N.V. [CVAC] – find out why.

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] gained 22.29% or 19.17 points to close at $105.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1559463 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that CureVac Announces Financial Results and Business Updates for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020.

COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine candidate: CVnCoV on track for advanced clinical testing.

Interim Phase 1 data showed generally good tolerability for CVnCoV and strong antibody responses in addition to first indication of T cell activation.

If we look at the average trading volume of 591.10K shares, CVAC reached to a volume of 1559463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $71.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 859.96.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.43 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.08, while it was recorded at 88.02 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -603.20 and a Gross Margin at -76.39. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -573.46.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -303.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.20. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 217.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$246,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $800 million, or 21.10% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 3,896,475, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.63% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,202,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.46 million in CVAC stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $45.8 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 7,605,083 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,605,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,605,083 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.