Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] moved down -2.73: Why It’s Important

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.52 during the day while it closed the day at $5.35. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital Transformation.

Latin America’s largest bank leverages the breadth and depth of AWS to increase agility and efficiency, enhance its security posture, and accelerate delivery of customer-centric financial services.

Itaú Unibanco will train thousands of employees in advanced cloud skills to empower innovation throughout its lines of business, including Rede, one of the largest electronic payments providers in Brazil.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock has also gained 1.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has inclined by 25.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.02% and lost -40.41% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $48.78 billion, with 9.76 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.02M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 46818646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $5.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.12.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 396.60. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] managed to generate an average of $285,400 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 1.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,504 million, or 22.20% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 201,441,692, which is approximately -0.265% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 119,108,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.23 million in ITUB stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $606.83 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 157,510,730 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 166,965,078 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 704,377,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,028,853,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,381,882 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 18,258,362 shares during the same period.