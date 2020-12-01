Intel Corporation [INTC] Revenue clocked in at $78.10 billion, down -19.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.90% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.52%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that BittWare Launches IA-840F with Intel® Agilex™ FPGA and Support for oneAPI™ Unified Software Programming Environment.

BittWare, a Molex company, unveiled the IA-840F, the company’s first Intel® Agilex™-based FPGA card designed to deliver significant performance-per-watt improvements for next-generation data center, networking and edge compute workloads. Agilex FPGAs deliver up to 40% higher performance or up to 40% lower power, depending on application requirements. BittWare maximized I/O features using the Agilex chip’s unique tiling architecture with dual QSFP-DDs (4× 100G), PCIe Gen4 x16, and three MCIO expansion ports for diverse applications. BittWare also announced support for Intel oneAPI™, which enables an abstracted development flow for dramatically simplified code re-use across multiple architectures.

“Modern data center workloads are incredibly diverse, requiring customers to implement a mix of scalar, vector, matrix and spatial architectures,” said Craig Petrie, vice president of marketing for BittWare. “The IA-840F ensures that customers can quickly and easily exploit the advanced features of the Intel Agilex FPGA. For those customers who prefer to develop FPGA applications at an abstracted level, we are including support for oneAPI. This new unified software programming environment allows customers to program the Agilex FPGA from a single code base with native high-level language performance across architectures.”.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -16.71%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.73. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $196.47 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.29M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 46222491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 60 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.52. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.85, while it was recorded at 47.18 for the last single week of trading, and 54.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.17 and a Gross Margin at +58.28. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.25.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.33. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $189,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intel Corporation posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 7.94%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128,574 million, or 66.60% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,726,707, which is approximately -0.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,571,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.5 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.99 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,119 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 86,548,174 shares. Additionally, 1,383 investors decreased positions by around 234,586,853 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 2,338,093,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,659,228,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,156,671 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 18,903,053 shares during the same period.