Innodata Inc. [INOD] is 356.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ: INOD] gained 19.54% or 0.85 points to close at $5.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1026405 shares. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Innodata, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Innodata, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70987.

It opened the trading session at $4.38, the shares rose to $5.34 and dropped to $4.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INOD points out that the company has recorded 268.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -593.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 179.74K shares, INOD reached to a volume of 1026405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innodata Inc. [INOD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innodata Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for INOD stock

Innodata Inc. [INOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.30. With this latest performance, INOD shares gained by 100.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.70 for Innodata Inc. [INOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Innodata Inc. [INOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innodata Inc. [INOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.44. Innodata Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Total Capital for INOD is now -1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innodata Inc. [INOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, INOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innodata Inc. [INOD] managed to generate an average of -$440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Innodata Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Innodata Inc. [INOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innodata Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Innodata Inc. [INOD]

There are presently around $20 million, or 22.30% of INOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,160,930, which is approximately 14.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 880,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in INOD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.95 million in INOD stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innodata Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Innodata Inc. [NASDAQ:INOD] by around 710,043 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 105,150 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,054,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,870,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INOD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 307,873 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,984 shares during the same period.