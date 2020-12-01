Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $2.77 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 79.87%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Ideanomics Increases Its Stake in e-Tractor Company Solectrac.

– Following Ideanomics’ initial investment, Solectrac received heightened product and investment interest.

– Electric tractors are poised to disrupt the $75 billion global agricultural tractor industry.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock rose by 204.30%.

The market cap for the stock reached $647.60 million, with 237.54 million shares outstanding and 194.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.52M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 62440842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.87. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 232.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 614.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.93 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.14, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 4.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: M&T BANK CORP with ownership of 2,941,446, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,220,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.15 million in IDEX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.84 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 1341.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 7,737,893 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,309,270 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,076,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,123,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,890,744 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 845,508 shares during the same period.