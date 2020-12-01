Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] gained 1.24% or 0.3 points to close at $24.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3172987 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Hyliion Appoints Jose Oxholm as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, announced Jose Oxholm as its vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Oxholm brings more than 20 years of multi-national automotive and transportation experience to the role where he will be responsible for the company’s legal and compliance functions.

It opened the trading session at $24.40, the shares rose to $24.9828 and dropped to $23.8552, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYLN points out that the company has recorded 143.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -157.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, HYLN reached to a volume of 3172987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $24.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 2.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for HYLN stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, HYLN shares gained by 22.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.61, while it was recorded at 25.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $187 million, or 5.00% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.39 million in HYLN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $9.95 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 1774.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 7,343,654 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,215,665 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,920,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,638,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,832,438 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,157,770 shares during the same period.