H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] – find out why.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.20 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Sorrento to Participate in the 32nd Piper Sandler Healthcare Investor Conference.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), is pleased to announce that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

A pre-recorded presentation is made available to participants and the public, in addition to 1 on 1 virtual meetings with selected investors taking place between 11/30/20 and 12/03/20.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 142.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRNE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.43 and lowest of $7.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.39, which means current price is +429.03% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.56M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 29749395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00.

How has SRNE stock performed recently?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.47. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.81 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -620.97 and a Gross Margin at +48.53. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -929.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRNE is now -51.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.01. Additionally, SRNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 319.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] managed to generate an average of -$942,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

There are presently around $592 million, or 28.00% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,016,558, which is approximately 19.758% of the company’s market cap and around 15.71% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,708,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.01 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.04 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 13.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 16,250,731 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,630,057 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 50,278,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,159,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,669 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,278,795 shares during the same period.