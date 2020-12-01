Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] Is Currently 19.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [NASDAQ: GMHI] jumped around 3.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.40 at the close of the session, up 19.56%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination With Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI, GMHIU and GMHIW) (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s Special Meeting in Lieu of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/goresmetropoulos/sm2020, on December 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time as described in the Company’s proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus dated October 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

All stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on October 14, 2020 are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company filed the final Proxy Statement with the SEC on October 29, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2020. If any of the stockholders of the Company have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm the proxy’s status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company’s proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

Gores Metropoulos Inc. stock is now 80.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMHI Stock saw the intraday high of $18.9399 and lowest of $16.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.70, which means current price is +94.71% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, GMHI reached a trading volume of 10069483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Metropoulos Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 184.00.

How has GMHI stock performed recently?

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.31. With this latest performance, GMHI shares gained by 82.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.92 for Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMHI is now -0.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI] managed to generate an average of $1,815,059 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Gores Metropoulos Inc. [GMHI]

There are presently around $460 million, or 64.46% of GMHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMHI stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,171,476, which is approximately 940.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,045,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.64 million in GMHI stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.99 million in GMHI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Metropoulos Inc. [NASDAQ:GMHI] by around 11,206,840 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 18,666,702 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,860,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,013,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMHI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,206,454 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,338,211 shares during the same period.