Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Revenue clocked in at $11.90 million, down -13.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -6.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.00. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Gevo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Gevo to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. EST/2:30 p.m. MST.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and recent corporate highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20994570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gevo Inc. stands at 28.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.40%.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $218.54 million, with 119.63 million shares outstanding and 103.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.58M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 20994570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.15. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 96.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.05 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.14, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.05 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.61 and a Gross Margin at -51.54. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.04.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -27.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.17. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$502,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $20 million, or 18.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,202,664, which is approximately 2608.831% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 627,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in GEVO stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.44 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 8,880,484 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 261,681 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 634,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,776,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,438 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 60,945 shares during the same period.