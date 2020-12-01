Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 million, up 409.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -4.14 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, released a letter to shareholders from Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. The complete letter follows:.

Dear Friends and Shareholders,.

A sum of 57405309 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 26.60M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.60 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 170.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 410.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2449, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3692 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 6.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,894,323, which is approximately 486.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,740,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.24 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 772.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 10,415,320 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 26,364,972 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,334,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,445,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,620 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 20,248,599 shares during the same period.