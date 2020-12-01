G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] moved up 27.69: Why It’s Important

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GTHX] gained 27.69% or 3.96 points to close at $18.26 with a heavy trading volume of 5426960 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced that incoming Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D Raj Malik, M.D. will present a company update at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on December 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website.

It opened the trading session at $16.33, the shares rose to $18.65 and dropped to $16.3095, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTHX points out that the company has recorded -2.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -107.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 912.35K shares, GTHX reached to a volume of 5426960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $82, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on GTHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56.

Trading performance analysis for GTHX stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.81. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 63.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.18 for G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.41 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -41.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.00. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$1,177,375 per employee.G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTHX.

An analysis of insider ownership at G1 Therapeutics Inc. [GTHX]

There are presently around $542 million, or 95.60% of GTHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,289,691, which is approximately -24.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,986,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.54 million in GTHX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.03 million in GTHX stock with ownership of nearly -1.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in G1 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GTHX] by around 4,600,513 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,740,914 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,338,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,679,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTHX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,023 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,723 shares during the same period.