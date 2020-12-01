Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] Is Currently -14.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] loss -14.23% or -0.73 points to close at $4.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4720917 shares. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”).

“Although we have experienced some deferred decision-making on the part of some customers due in part to uncertainty created by the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, I am very proud of how our team has continued to navigate these challenging times. As a result of their efforts, we are seeing encouraging signs across our enterprise,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “Within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business segment, we remain intensely focused on providing custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our customers, and expect the final decisions to be made on multiple projects by the end of the year which, if Fuel Tech’s bids are selected, would increase backlog for 2021 and beyond by $10 to $15 million.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.91, the shares rose to $4.93 and dropped to $4.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTEK points out that the company has recorded 450.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1366.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, FTEK reached to a volume of 4720917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for FTEK stock

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 246.46. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 526.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 450.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 346.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.19 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.23, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 0.87 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -24.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.05. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$95,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $26 million, or 25.00% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,833,889, which is approximately 1.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,248,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in FTEK stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $2.93 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 236,019 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 41,886 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,713,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,991,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,465 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,774 shares during the same period.