For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 133.37%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 34298184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 4.00

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 133.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.12 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.73, while it was recorded at 30.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

67 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 7,359,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,359,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,359,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.