Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
Industry

For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 133.37%.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 34298184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 4.00

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 133.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.12 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.73, while it was recorded at 30.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

67 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 7,359,456 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,359,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,359,456 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] moved up 0.75: Why It’s Important
Next articleMarathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell -56.41% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Industry

Facebook Inc. [FB] moved down -0.30: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Facebook Inc. price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.84. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Facebook Reports Third Quarter...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE] reaches 41.01M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
FSD Pharma Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $9

Misty Lee - 0
Yamana Gold Inc. price surged by 2.15 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Yamana Gold Expands...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.