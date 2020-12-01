For MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] gained 26.36% on the last trading session, reaching $342.77 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that MicroStrategy to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 16, 2020.

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced that it will be hosting a virtual Analyst Day on Monday, November 16, 2020. MicroStrategy’s management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

To register and view a live webcast of the event, please visit the “Events” section on MicroStrategy’s investor relations website at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay of the event will be available at https://ir.microstrategy.com/events-presentations.

MicroStrategy Incorporated represents 9.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.16 billion with the latest information. MSTR stock price has been found in the range of $299.00 to $347.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 185.63K shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 1535054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $215.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $220 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2017, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $180, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MSTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 18.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 90.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.32. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 111.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.83 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.25, while it was recorded at 270.46 for the last single week of trading, and 140.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.21 and a Gross Margin at +78.85. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now -0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.22. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] managed to generate an average of $14,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $2,327 million, or 96.70% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,201,654, which is approximately -4.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 782,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.08 million in MSTR stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $261.2 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly 4.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 620,168 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 1,106,250 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 5,063,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,789,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,282 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 254,807 shares during the same period.