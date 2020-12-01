Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell -45.84% so far this year. What now?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -10.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.41. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Diversified Healthcare Trust Communities Receive National Recognition.

30 Communities in SHOP Segment Featured on U.S. News and World Report’s Prestigious List.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is pleased to announce that U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, has recognized 30 communities within DHC’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segment in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes”. The list of the country’s best short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facilities reflects comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors including COVID-19 management, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control protocols.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2390140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at 7.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.34%.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $1.06 billion, with 237.75 million shares outstanding and 235.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 2390140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Diversified Healthcare Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 43.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.90.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.96. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diversified Healthcare Trust posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -833.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $799 million, or 77.60% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,195,688, which is approximately 8.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,231,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.78 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.47 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly -6.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 12,211,199 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,285,502 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 153,692,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,188,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000,779 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 306,312 shares during the same period.