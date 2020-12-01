Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] moved up 0.75: Why It’s Important

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Cisco Announces December 2020 Events with the Financial Community.

Cisco announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco’s Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Raymond James Technology Investors ConferenceDecember 7, 202012:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ETGee Rittenhouse, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Group.

A sum of 34338823 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.99M shares. Cisco Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $43.05 and dropped to a low of $42.41 until finishing in the latest session at $43.02.

The one-year CSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $47.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $48 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.19 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.23, while it was recorded at 42.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.75.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.10. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $144,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.14%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $131,355 million, or 74.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 334,105,443, which is approximately -1.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 321,423,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.83 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.93 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,176 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 134,916,339 shares. Additionally, 1,247 investors decreased positions by around 175,648,677 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 2,742,776,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,053,341,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,008,908 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 17,843,577 shares during the same period.