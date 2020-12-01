China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] is 233.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CAAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 174.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 210.65%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that China Automotive Systems Significantly Increased Sales to the Rising Chinese EV Market in 2020.

– 120,000 steering units shipped for electric vehicle (“EV”) models so far in 2020; may reach over 140,000 units by year end 2020 -.

– targets sales of over 200,000 steering units for Chinese EV vehicles in 2021 -.

Over the last 12 months, CAAS stock rose by 230.19%. The one-year China Automotive Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -110.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $315.53 million, with 31.11 million shares outstanding and 11.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.17K shares, CAAS stock reached a trading volume of 91400158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]:

Brean Murray have made an estimate for China Automotive Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2011, representing the official price target for China Automotive Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on CAAS stock. On March 18, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for CAAS shares from 24 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Automotive Systems Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 210.65. With this latest performance, CAAS shares gained by 250.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 400.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.13 for China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Automotive Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.31.

Return on Total Capital for CAAS is now 0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.87. Additionally, CAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] managed to generate an average of $2,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.China Automotive Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CAAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Automotive Systems Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Automotive Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Automotive Systems Inc. [CAAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 3.10% of CAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 507,691, which is approximately 11.376% of the company’s market cap and around 62.55% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 141,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in CAAS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1.15 million in CAAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Automotive Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in China Automotive Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CAAS] by around 84,488 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,251 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 869,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 959,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,914 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507 shares during the same period.