Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] Is Currently -11.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: BHR] slipped around -0.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.09 at the close of the session, down -11.47%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68946.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -54.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.65 and lowest of $4.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.14, which means current price is +258.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 445.61K shares, BHR reached a trading volume of 1592451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHR shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on BHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has BHR stock performed recently?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, BHR shares gained by 73.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 4.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 340.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 15.30%.

Insider trade positions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

There are presently around $50 million, or 35.60% of BHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,878,436, which is approximately -4.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, holding 1,342,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in BHR stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $4.05 million in BHR stock with ownership of nearly 4.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR] by around 935,341 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,608,074 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,745,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,289,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 249,373 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,941,707 shares during the same period.