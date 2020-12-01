Berenberg lifts Asana Inc. [ASAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] surged by $2.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.20 during the day while it closed the day at $27.88. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Asana for the Enterprise – Connecting Distributed Teams at Scale.

Asana unveils integrations with Atlassian Jira (Server Edition), Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom.

New Rules automation connects the enterprise’s most essential tools in a click.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $3.99 billion, with 143.19 million shares outstanding and 71.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 3549753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ASAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.02.

ASAN stock trade performance evaluation

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Asana Inc. [ASAN], while it was recorded at 24.15 for the last single week of trading.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.89 and a Gross Margin at +86.06. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.16.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -59.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.92. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$169,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $722 million, or 49.40% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 9,751,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,548,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.69 million in ASAN stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $72.49 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 25,905,523 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,905,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,905,523 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.