Barclays lifts Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $19.98 on 11/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.83, while the highest price level was $21.77. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Closing of $1,450 Million 7.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 and €500 Million 7.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Corporation”) has closed its private offerings of $1,450 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “USD Notes”) and €500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Euro Notes” and, together with the USD Notes, the “Notes”).

The Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, the financing or refinancing of a portion of the purchase price, rental payments, costs and expenses related to certain of our current and future property, plant and equipment (including leased assets and vessels) and their repair, replacement and improvements, as well as any other payments related to its vessels’ ready-for-sea costs, in each case to the extent such amounts are not covered by the Corporation’s existing and future export credit facilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.69 percent and weekly performance of 15.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.07M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 85765859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SunTrust analysts kept a Sell rating on CCL stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.03. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 53.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 20.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,019 million, or 44.10% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,454,742, which is approximately 10.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $770.62 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 341 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 43,898,449 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 32,271,938 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 325,195,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,365,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,828,286 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 7,758,634 shares during the same period.