Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell -43.55% so far this year. What now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Banco Bradesco SAto Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (BREC) (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their call to be held on 10

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70178.

A sum of 27034409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.38M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $4.70 and dropped to a low of $4.51 until finishing in the latest session at $4.54.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.21. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 26.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.71 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.23.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.72. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $232,023 per employee.

BBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 79,371,185 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 82,774,139 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 565,504,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 727,649,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,705,755 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 29,508,514 shares during the same period.