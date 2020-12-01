Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Is Currently 2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] surged by $3.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $139.99 during the day while it closed the day at $139.42. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Baidu Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020[1].

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“Our revenue growth turned positive in the third quarter with many advertising verticals turning around, putting Baidu in a good position to further benefit from a recovery in the Chinese economy. The vibrant mobile ecosystem that Baidu has built in the last few years sets a strong foundation for us to grow our non-advertising business,” said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. “Our new AI businesses saw healthy growth in the third quarter, particularly from cloud, where we are differentiating with AI solutions.”.

Baidu Inc. stock has also gained 2.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has inclined by 8.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.18% and gained 10.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $46.39 billion, with 339.83 million shares outstanding and 266.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3291707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $167.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BIDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 66.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIDU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.77, while it was recorded at 135.79 for the last single week of trading, and 118.57 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.84.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.93. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $7,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baidu Inc. posted 3.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 1.36%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,715 million, or 69.00% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,543,387, which is approximately -4.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 10,545,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly -2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 15,674,718 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 23,541,061 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 138,054,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,269,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 810,598 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,936 shares during the same period.