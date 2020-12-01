Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain 67.95% so far this year. What now?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] slipped around -0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.39 at the close of the session, down -11.81%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Financing was strategically led by an investment arm of Wanxiang America.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for an aggregate of $10 million in gross proceeds with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, along with several existing institutional investors.

Ayro Inc. stock is now 67.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYRO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.16 and lowest of $7.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.60, which means current price is +310.56% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 4361061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 177.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.70% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 98,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 62,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 11302.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 440,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,323 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250 shares during the same period.