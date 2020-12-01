Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
Market

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain 67.95% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] slipped around -0.99 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.39 at the close of the session, down -11.81%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Financing was strategically led by an investment arm of Wanxiang America.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play)

﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.    

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for an aggregate of $10 million in gross proceeds with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, along with several existing institutional investors.

Ayro Inc. stock is now 67.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYRO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.16 and lowest of $7.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.60, which means current price is +310.56% above from all time high which was touched on 11/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 4361061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has AYRO stock performed recently?

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 177.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Insider trade positions for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.70% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 98,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 62,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 11302.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 440,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,323 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMorgan Stanley lifts Weidai Ltd. [WEI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleSasol Limited [SSL] Is Currently -12.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Market

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell -50.95% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Suncor Energy Inc. slipped around -1.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.09 at the close of the session, down -6.72%. The...
Read more
Market

Daiwa Securities lifts Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Uber Technologies Inc. traded at a low on 11/30/20, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.66. The...
Read more
Market

JD.com Inc. [JD] Revenue clocked in at $105.29 billion, up 142.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
JD.com Inc. slipped around -4.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $85.35 at the close of the session, down -4.54%. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more
Ticker Update

Spirit Airline (SAVE), United Airline (UAL) Stock Surged, Quicker Recovery Will Be The Key To Growth

Admin - 0
Good news on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines confirms stocks from airlines that have been among the most impacted by social activity constraints. Optimism...
Read more
Stock Stories

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Lost After Q3 Results, Record Revenues Did Not Help

Admin - 0
The graphics chip (GPU) manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) issued its report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 after the close of...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
US Equities

Death Toll In U.S. Could Reached 321,000 In A Month, Air Traveling Rose 22% This Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In recent weeks, the outbreak of coronavirus has led to new travel restriction initiatives in a number of U.S. states and cities, including California,...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.