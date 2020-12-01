Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently 11.56 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] price surged by 11.56 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on November 30, 2020 that ACB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 1, 2020 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis Inc. Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2020) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2020.

A sum of 126219471 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 30.04M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $12.50 and dropped to a low of $10.01 until finishing in the latest session at $11.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.81. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 185.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.66 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $197 million, or 12.52% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.7 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13.13 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,481,275 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 2,849,979 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 7,566,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,897,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,353 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,214,191 shares during the same period.

