Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] Revenue clocked in at $41.20 million, up 68.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ: APEN] gained 73.02% or 2.03 points to close at $4.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1198231 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Apollo Endosurgery to Present at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (Nasdaq:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that its management team will participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

December 1-2, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $3.10, the shares rose to $5.15 and dropped to $3.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APEN points out that the company has recorded 174.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -287.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 54.76K shares, APEN reached to a volume of 1198231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for APEN stock

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.63. With this latest performance, APEN shares gained by 170.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.76 for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.83. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.09.

Return on Total Capital for APEN is now -54.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -177.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,593.08. Additionally, APEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 926.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN] managed to generate an average of -$126,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [APEN]

There are presently around $54 million, or 59.70% of APEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEN stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 3,109,512, which is approximately 133.884% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,913,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 million in APEN stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.86 million in APEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. [NASDAQ:APEN] by around 2,465,579 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 199,544 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,470,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,135,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,550 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,955 shares during the same period.